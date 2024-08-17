Vietnamese illegal guide detained, police confirm no connection to 6-death case

Vietnamese illegal tour guide’ detained for acting as a tour guide without permission. Police confirmed that he was not involved in the murder of 6 Vietnamese people, only knowing one of the 6 Vietnamese.

Investigators at Phaya Thai Police Station took Mr. Phan Ngoc Vu, 35, an illegal Vietnamese tour guide, to the Criminal Court to request detention on charges of operating a tour business without permission, acting as a tour guide without permission, and being an alien working without a work permit. This was after the Tourist Police and the Department of Tourism raided and arrested the illegal tour guide at a hotel in Soi Rang Nam, Ratchathewi District, Bangkok yesterday morning.

While being detained, reporters tried to ask Mr. Phan whether he was related to or knew the six Vietnamese who died from cyanide poisoning in teacups last July. However, Mr. Phan looked serious and did not answer any questions from the reporters. However, when the reporters asked him if he was worried about being deported after be

ing prosecuted, he simply replied, ‘I want to go home,’ and did not say anything more.

However, the investigation found that Mr. Fan had been in Thailand for more than 10 years and had turned to being an illegal guide without a license for a company. The investigation also found that Mr. Fan had borrowed hundreds of thousands of baht from the company by using his passport as collateral to get money to spend, but it was not enough. As for the income, he received it from both the company and the tourists he brought to visit.

As for the information that was previously stated that Mr. Fan was a witness in the murder case of 6 Vietnamese people, the investigation officer at Phaya Thai Police Station said that they received information from the arresting Tourist Police that Mr. Fan was not directly involved in the case of the 6 Vietnamese people. Mr. Fan was just a Vietnamese tour guide in Thailand who had been working for a long time, so he knew one of the 6 deceased people. However, he was not the tour guide wh

o brought the 6 people into Thailand in any way. He was also not involved in the murder case. As for the witness who went to testify with the police at Lumpini Police Station, he did not go as a tour guide, but as one of the 6 Vietnamese people he knew. He asked them to check if the remaining people had checked into the hotel where the incident occurred. Mr. Fan drove to check and found that they had already checked in and had nothing else to do with it.

For the murder case of 6 Vietnamese people, initial forensic examination results from various material evidence found cyanide in the suitcase of Ms. Chereen Chong, age 56, the suspect, in teacups and teapots, and no fingerprints of other people who might be involved, apart from the 6 deceased people, have been found. Therefore, after the case file is complete, it is expected that the investigator will have the opinion to dismiss the case because the suspect is dead.

Source: Thai News Agency