Vietnam shares experiences at int’l conference on countering violent extremism



A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Public Security Major General Nguyen Ngoc Lam attended the 4th international conference on preventing and countering violent extremism, which opened in Moscow on September 25. The event drew more than 40 delegations from countries and organisations, including President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Source: Vietnam News Agency