Vietnam ready to connect Morocco with ASEAN members: Official

Vietnam is ready to be a bridge to promote relations between Morocco and ASEAN countries, stated Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha at a meeting with Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs, National Defence, Islamic Affairs, and Moroccan Expatriates Committee of the Moroccan House of Representatives Salma Benaziz in Vientiane on October 20, on the sidelines of the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45).

Source: Vietnam News Agency

