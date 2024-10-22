Vietnam-France business exchange, trade promotion workshop held in Paris



A trade promotion and business exchange workshop between Vietnamese and French enterprises was held in Paris on October 21 as part of the Vietnamese Goods Week in France. The event, co-organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Vietnam Trade Office in France, the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI Paris), and the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), attracted more than 30 Vietnamese enterprises and many French partners

Source: Vietnam News Agency