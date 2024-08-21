Vietnam, Belgium look to boost renewable energy cooperation

Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao visited a wind power project in Hanzinelle – Gerpinnes in the Belgian province of Namur, and had a working session with experts to discuss challenges and opportunities for energy cooperation between the two countries. This is part of efforts to promote renewable energy cooperation between Vietnam and Belgium, showing Vietnam’s interest in Belgium’s expertise and technology in renewable energy. Vietnam, with its vast potential for renewable energy, has become the focus of international partners’ attention, especially as the country is striving to transition to green energy.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

