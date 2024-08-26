Vietnam attends Germany’s Leipzig cultural exchange week



Vietnamese products and food are being promoted at a cultural exchange week held in Germany’s Leipzig city from August 24-30. The week-long cultural festival is held yearly in Leipzig but this year is the first time the festival organisers have invited its twin cities and some international organisations based in the city to join. The Vietnam Trade Office, in cooperation with Leipzig authority and the association of Vietnamese in Leipzig, opened the Vietnam pavilion at the event to showcase Vietnam’s key export products such as coffee, dried fruits, rice and rice products, and environmentally friendly products.

Source: Vietnam News Agency