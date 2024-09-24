Vietnam attends 16th ASOSAI Assembly in India



A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam led by Deputy Auditor General Bui Quoc Dung is taking part in the 16th Assembly of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), which opened in New Delhi on September 24.

The opening session saw the presence of Indian President Droupadi Murmu, high-ranking officials of the host country, and more than 200 international delegates representing 44 ASOSAI members along with international and observer organisations.

Source: Vietnam News Agency