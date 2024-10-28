Vietnam Airlines launches Hanoi-Phnom Penh direct flight

Miscellaneous
admin


National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines launched a direct route between Hanoi and Phnom Penh, Cambodia on October 27, with a schedule of four flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The route offers a new option for passengers in addition to the current four between Vietnam and Cambodia, including Ho Chi Minh City-Phnom Penh; Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City-Siem Reap, and one trans-Indochina route. The total number of flights between the two countries will also increase to 86 flights per week.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Related Posts

Prime Minister listens to information on drug suppression “Big Joke” report on Kamnan Nok case

admin

Dien Bien expects to receive WIPO training on IP

admin

?Vietnam capable of earning 200 million USD per year from carbon credit trade”Madame Pang” approves financial support for Thai League 2 and 3, totaling 40.5 million baht

admin