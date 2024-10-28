Vietnam Airlines launches Hanoi-Phnom Penh direct flight



National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines launched a direct route between Hanoi and Phnom Penh, Cambodia on October 27, with a schedule of four flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The route offers a new option for passengers in addition to the current four between Vietnam and Cambodia, including Ho Chi Minh City-Phnom Penh; Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City-Siem Reap, and one trans-Indochina route. The total number of flights between the two countries will also increase to 86 flights per week.

Source: Vietnam News Agency