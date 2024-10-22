Vietnam aims to become crucial link in global supply chain of Halal products: PM



Vietnam aims to turn its Halal industry into a strong economic sector, positioning the country as an indispensable destination on the global Halal map and an important link in the supply chain of Halal products and services worldwide, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated at a conference held in Hanoi on October 22. The conference aimed to create substantive changes and effectively implement the plan on strengthening international cooperation to build and develop Vietnam’s Halal industry by 2030. It was the first national-level and also biggest Halal-themed event, attracting about 600 online and in-person participants, including over 50 delegations of international organisations, foreign Halal businesses, and major Halal markets.

Source: Vietnam News Agency