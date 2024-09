Vietnam is committed to further advancing initiatives aimed at strengthening the connectivity within the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) and fostering deeper cohesion and understanding in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, Luu Quang Tuan, Director General of the Ministry of Labour – Invalids and Social Affairs’ Department of International Cooperation led Vietnam’s delegation at the 32nd ASCC Council Meeting in Vientiane on September 26.

Source: Vietnam News Agency