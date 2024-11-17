Urgent Hunt for Hot-Headed Driver Who Punched Female Russian Tourist.



Pattaya: Pattaya police are hunting for a hot-headed driver who punched a Russian female passenger in the face, causing blood to come from her mouth, after being warned about speeding and not providing a helmet.

According to Thai News Agency, good citizens tried to stop the hot-headed Bolt driver who punched a Russian female passenger in the face until her mouth bled. Both parties used their cell phones to record each other. The driver who caused the incident said that the victim did not pay, while the victim tried to communicate with the reporter that she was attacked. The main reason may have been that there was a misunderstanding in communication, which led to the incident. The villagers tried to call the police, but the perpetrator rode his motorcycle away quickly. However, it was pitiful to see that the victim was not only a foreigner, but also a woman.

This incident happened around 1:00 AM (November 17) in front of the police station on the way up to S.T.R. Hill (Pattaya Viewpoint Hill), Nongprue Su

bdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri Province. Ms. Anna, 41 years old, a Russian national, the victim, said that she called the driver to pick her up on Khao Phra Tamnak, but when she rode behind without a helmet, the driver rode very fast. She felt unsafe and tried to tell him to slow down, but it was unsuccessful. After 1 kilometer, she reached the scene of the incident. She decided to tell him to stop the motorcycle. He stopped and got out to punch her in the face immediately. She picked up her mobile phone to record the incident. He shouted and cursed at her violently, trying to attack her again, but someone tried to help. In the end, the perpetrator rode a motorcycle and escaped.

The good citizen said that he was riding his motorcycle home and saw the incident where both parties were arguing violently. He saw the victim being punched in the face, so he rushed to stop him. The perpetrator said that the victim did not pay the fare, but the victim said that he was attacked because he warned him about

riding his motorcycle too fast. So he helped find water to wash his face and took him to file a complaint.

Initially, the police accepted the report and sent the victim to the hospital for a physical examination. They also coordinated with the investigation officers to track down the hot-headed driver and take legal action.