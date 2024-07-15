UNFPA helps improve youth capacity of sexual, reproductive health



The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam on July 24 launched a project to support comprehensive development of young people on sexual and reproductive health (SRH). Named ‘Support comprehensive development of Vietnamese young people on SRH, and preparation for population aging, contributing to the successful implementation of the national strategy on youth development of the period of 2021-2030,’ the project will be carried out from August 2024 to December 31, 2026, with a total cost of 1.05 million USD. It will be implemented across Vietnam, focusing on Ha Giang, Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Lai Chau, Son La, Bac Kan, Quang Tri, Phu Yen, Binh Duong and Dak Nong provinces, and Hanoi capital city.

Source: Vietnam News Agency