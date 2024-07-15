U.S. Polo Assn. Announces Continued Partnership with Polo Club du Domaine Chantilly Throughout Summer 2024

Three Iconic, International Polo Matches Held in France Around the 2024 Summer Olympics

PARIS, FRANCE & WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is thrilled to announce the continuation of its successful partnership with the prestigious Polo Club du Domaine Chantilly throughout the summer of 2024. The collaboration brings three historic, high-goal polo tournaments to a global audience alongside the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The highly anticipated summer events at the Polo Club du Domaine Chantilly kicked off with the Polo Nations Cup, from June 13-23. Now in its second year, this international tournament featured teams from around the world competing in one of France’s most beautiful equestrian venues. U.S. Polo Assn. was proud to return as the Official Apparel and Jersey Sponsor, providing players with custom performance jerseys and outfitting for staff at the Polo Club du Domaine Chantilly, all featuring the brand’s iconic double-horsemen logo.

"We are incredibly proud to support prestigious polo events alongside the beautiful and historic Polo Club du Domaine Chantilly. Starting with the Polo Nations Cup and its successful turnout, we are eager to bring the U.S. Polo Assn. brand to more sports fans through this instrumental international partnership," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "These international polo tournaments are not only a celebration of the sport but also an opportunity for U.S. Polo Assn. to highlight our brand’s authentic connection to the sport of polo and continue to grow in the very important French marketplace."

Following the excitement of the Polo Nations Cup, the Paris Games Polo Challenge is set for August 7, following the equestrian events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The special tribute match between the USA and France is the centennial celebration of the last time France hosted the Olympics 100 years ago and is in partnership with the Federation of International Polo (FIP) the Federation Française de Polo (FFP) and the USPA. France will seek redemption at the Paris Games Polo Challenge 2024 for the VIII Olympiad, held in Paris for the second time in the modern era. As the Title and Apparel Sponsor, U.S. Polo Assn. will provide apparel for USA and France Teams with performance jerseys, practice jerseys, and an assortment of U.S. Polo Assn. custom-designed country apparel to wear off the field.

The partnership with the Polo Club du Domaine Chantilly will culminate with the French Open for men and women from September 4-22. As the Official Apparel and Jersey Sponsor, U.S. Polo Assn. will proudly outfit players with custom performance jerseys and dress staff at the event. This prestigious tournament draws the top talents from across the globe and is the conclusion of the summer high-goal tournaments held at the historic club, in partnership with U.S. Polo Assn.

"The French Polo Federation is honored to showcase these three spectacular polo events this summer at the Polo Club du Domaine Chantilly, alongside our country hosting the 2024 Paris Olympic Games," said Jean-Edouard Mazery, President of the French Polo Federation. "With the support of the FIP, the USPA, and U.S. Polo Assn., each event will demonstrate the global appeal and competitive spirit of the sport, as well as the beauty of the Polo Club du Domaine Chantilly."

"We are immensely proud to bring this experience to an international audience," Mazery added.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country’s oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com, follow @uspoloassn, and shop uspashop.com.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com.

About the French Federation of Polo (FFP)

The Fédération Française de Polo (FFP) was created to make polo accessible to all, to promote the sport throughout France, and to support the common interests of its member clubs in every way possible. The FFP organizes national and international polo competitions and championships, sets the technical rules for competitions by harmonizing them with foreign rules, and organizes the training and teaching of the equestrian discipline. Today, the FFP has over 30 affiliated clubs and more than 800 players within its organization. For more information, please visit francepolo.com.

