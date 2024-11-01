Travel to the North, Half Each Campaign Launches with 10,000 Discount Rights.



Bangkok: Starting today, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the ‘Visit the North, Half Each’ campaign, offering tourists a 50% discount on various goods and services, up to 400 baht. This initiative is available for a total of 10,000 rights on a first-come, first-served basis, aiming to boost the local economy by at least 44 million baht.

According to Thai News Agency, the Aew Nuea Half-Half Project is a collaborative effort between TAT and over 550 tourism business operators across 17 northern provinces. Tourists can avail themselves of the discount by registering at participating hotels and checking the availability of rights through a dedicated website. The registration process requires scanning a QR code and entering personal information to receive a confirmation SMS. The campaign will run until December 31st or until all rights have been claimed.

Participants have a three-day window to use the discount upon receiving the confirmation SMS. The discount can be applied at various establi

shments such as hotels, restaurants, and spas by scanning a QR code and entering the registered phone number and spending amount. The discount can be used multiple times but not at the same establishment. TAT anticipates that the project will generate significant economic activity, with an expected end-of-year circulation income of at least 44 million baht, supported by a budget of 4 million baht.