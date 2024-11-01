Tourists Flock to Khao Phaeng Ma for Tent Camping and Gaur Watching Adventure.



NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Lively! Tourists flock to set up tents to enjoy the cool breeze at the Khao Sung checkpoint, Khao Phaeng Ma Wildlife Sanctuary, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, and watch the herd of wild gaurs in Wang Nam Khiao.

According to Thai News Agency, Khao Sung Checkpoint in the Khao Phaeng Ma Wildlife Sanctuary, located in the Wang Nam Khiao District of Nakhon Ratchasima Province, is abuzz with tourists eager to camp in the refreshing weather. This time of year offers particularly pleasant conditions, which attract numerous visitors. A primary draw for tourists is the opportunity to observe the wild gaurs in Khao Phaeng Ma. These majestic creatures venture out in search of food, and during the current cool season, large herds are visible almost throughout the day. Officials assist visitors by providing binoculars for a closer view of the gaurs.

Mr. Phongthep Malachasing, President of the Wang Nam Khiao District Tourism Promotion Club, highlighted that the district is currently transitioning from the

rainy season to early winter, resulting in especially favorable weather conditions. In addition, the conclusion of Buddhist Lent prompts some tourists to visit local temples to perform merit-making rituals. Afterward, they take the opportunity to set up tents, unwind, and admire the herd of wild bulls at Khao Phaeng Ma.