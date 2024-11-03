Tourists Flock to Experience Cold Winds and Sea of Fog at Phu Ruea and Doi Inthanon.



Loei: Phu Ruea is very cold. The sea of ??fog at Na Haeo is pure white. Phu Ruea, Loei Province, experienced a drop in temperature to 13 degrees Celsius this morning, attracting tourists eager to embrace the chill and witness the enchanting sea of fog. Likewise, at Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai Province, despite the morning rain and overcast sky, determined visitors braved the weather with umbrellas to capture the unique atmosphere.

According to Thai News Agency, the cooler weather has particularly impacted the mountaintop tourist attractions in Loei Province. Phu Ruea National Park, at 1,365 meters above sea level, recorded a low of 13 degrees Celsius. Known for its distinctive cliff resembling a ship’s bow, Phu Ruea offers a breathtaking sunrise view alongside the sea of fog. Visitors often climb to pay respects to ‘Phra Phutthanawabanphot,’ an ancient Buddha image revered by locals and situated at the peak. Tourists are advised to bring warm clothing to enjoy the chilly climate.

Phu Ruea National Park also

features a tent site at Phu Son, 1.5 kilometers from the summit, ideal for year-round camping, particularly from October to January. The park invites campers to set up tents at the mountain top to catch the daily spectacle of the sea of mist and sunrise. Another favored location is the Phu Kho Noi viewpoint in Ban Bung, Na Haeo District, known for its scenic views.

Tourism at Doi Inthanon in Chom Thong District, Chiang Mai, remains vibrant despite the morning rain, which measured 63 millimeters and caused cloudy conditions and limited visibility. The mountaintop recorded a high temperature of 11 degrees Celsius. Undeterred, tourists armed with umbrellas captured photos and enjoyed the atmosphere. At Kiew Mae Pan viewpoint, located at kilometer 42, the weather mirrored these conditions with 35 millimeters of rainfall and a temperature of 13 degrees Celsius. Despite heavy fog, 3,343 tourists visited yesterday, including 2,143 Thai and 1,200 foreign nationals.

At the Doi Chang Moob base, part of the Chao Tak A

rmy’s Special Forces and Pha Muang Task Force in a military zone, tourists can enjoy the views of the Thai-Myanmar mountaintops. The area provides a tent-pitching site with military personnel ensuring tourist safety. A coffee shop operated by trained military soldiers offers coffee, allowing visitors to savor a cup while enjoying the cool breeze and the sea of fog.

The Chao Tak Army Special Forces are renovating the Doi Chang Moob base viewpoint, enhancing it with flowers from the Doi Tung Royal Project. This renovation aims to accommodate tourists eager to experience both the mountain landscape and the sea of fog on the Myanmar side. Visitors can also enjoy the sunset from this vantage point.