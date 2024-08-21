Top Vietnamese leader’s China visit a special highlight: Singaporean expert



The freshly-ended state visit to China by Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President To Lam is a particularly significant highlight, drawing substantial attention from the international community, according to Associate Prof., Dr. Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy under the National University of Singapore. Khuong said that the itinerary of Lam’s trip, starting from Guangdong city, Guangzhou province, before moving on to Beijing, carries profound significance, as it shows that the bilateral relationship is built upon the sacrifices and bloodshed by generations of revolutionaries and underscores Vietnam’s steadfast loyalty in its relationship with its friend and its desire for sincere and collaborative engagement with China in the coming time.

Source: Vietnam News Agency