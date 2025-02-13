Top Dogs in the Oldest Dog Show in New York



New York City: ‘Monty,’ a Giant Schnauzer, has won the annual Old Dog Show in New York City, USA, this year.





According to Thai News Agency, ‘Monty,’ a 5-year-old male dog known for his shiny black fur, impressed judges in the final round of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, an annual event in New York City, USA. This year marked the 149th edition of the show. ‘Monty’ captured the judges’ attention and secured the title of Best in Show, triumphing over more than 2,500 dogs from all 50 states in the US. This victory was ‘Monty’s first win after reaching the finals for the past three years but falling short until now.





The first runner-up award was claimed by ‘Bourbon,’ a 9-year-old whippet who excelled in the Hunting Dogs category. ‘Bourbon’ returned to competition after retiring, marking his third time winning second place.





The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has been held continuously since 1877. The event categorizes dogs into seven groups, such as hunting dogs, small dogs, and working dogs. Each breed and group winner is selected to determine a single overall winner. The judging process evaluates dogs on their abilities across various aspects and their adherence to breed standards. The winning dog each year is recognized as the ‘National Dog of the United States.’

