Thung Kru Police Seek Arrest Warrant for Decoy Gang Involved in Assault



Thung Kru: Thung Kru Police Station officers are preparing to request the court to issue an arrest warrant for a gang of four decoys after they tricked two young men into physically assaulting them and robbing them. Progress in the case of a criminal who physically assaulted two victims after a young woman who had known him on Facebook for only three days tricked him into meeting in Soi Charoen Suk, along the Kanchanaphisek-Thung Khru Expressway, before calling three men who were hiding in a banana grove on the side of the road to assault him. One of them shot three times at the two victims, Mr. Phongsakorn, age 30, and Mr. Sutthikiat, age 33, his friends who were with him.





According to Thai News Agency, the police have now identified the names and addresses of all the perpetrators. The group of perpetrators consisted of three men and one woman who was a decoy, Ms. Supattra, aged 26. Mr. Suthikiat clearly remembered her face and pointed out that she was the same person who lured him into harming him. Currently, they are in the process of requesting a court warrant for her arrest.





In this case, the investigation team checked the CCTV footage of the escape route. Initial findings show that before the incident, the woman who was the decoy made an appointment with the victims to meet at the scene. The woman rode on two motorcycles with the perpetrators. When they arrived at the scene at 2:00 AM, the victims followed at 2:30 AM. They then rode away on Soi Suksawat 90. The cause of the attack is still unknown. However, just a few days before the incident, Mr. Suthikiat, or Aing, went to give information to the police about a drug trafficking network in the Metropolitan Police Bureau 9 area before the woman contacted him to come out and talk.





The police are tracking down the perpetrators and the decoy woman, who are believed to not be locals, for questioning and legal action, such as attempted murder, assault, possession of firearms and ammunition without permission, and carrying weapons in a city, village or public area openly or without reasonable cause.

