The Royal Irrigation Department has announced a warning to Lamphun Province to prepare for more water from Chiang Mai.

The Royal Irrigation Department warns residents of Lamphun Province to prepare for a huge amount of water from Saraphi District, Chiang Mai Province, along the railway road, as the water level has overflowed from the Ping River from Chiang Mai City, causing many sub-districts to be severely affected. Water has overflowed into people’s homes and flowed in an erratic direction.

Saraphi District has a large amount of water and the water is flowing towards Lamphun Province. It is expected to flow along the railway road into Umong Subdistrict, Lamphun Province. The huge amount of water will flow into the Kuang River, causing Muang District to have another chance of flooding and overflowing the banks.

Also warn Ban Ko Muang, Ban Pa Heo, Ban Pa Sao, Ban Rai, Ban Nong Mu, Ban Chai Sathan, Tambon Umong, Lamphun Province, Ban Ton Phueng, Ban M

ueang Nga, Ban Si Bun Yuen, Tambon Mueang Nga, to watch out for water masses.

As for Ban Wiang Yong, Ban Si Mueang Yu, Ban Wang Hai, Ban San Ton Thong, Ban Luay, Ban San Makrut, Ban Tha Sala, Ban Paklong, and villages along the Kwang River, watch out for the rising Kwang River and the possibility of it overflowing and flooding houses.

Source: Thai News Agency