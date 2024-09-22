The Phra Ruang community is flooded. The water has been flooding for 2 days and has not yet receded.

Sai Mai Must Survive team went to the Phra Phra Ruang Development Community, Sukhapiban 5, which has been flooded for more than 2 days and has started to give off a foul smell, causing distress.

Mr. Ekkapop Luengprasert, Advisor to the Minister of Interior, led the Sai Mai Must Survive team to the Phra Ruang Phatthana Sukhapiban 5 community, which has been experiencing flooding for more than 2 days after heavy rain. The area is also a basin that must accommodate water overflowing from 3 ponds around the community. In some places, the water level is as high as 60 centimeters, and the water has started to smell bad, causing a lot of trouble.

The vice president of the community said that the community has always had problems with flooding during the rainy season. Pumping out the water takes at least 2-3 months. This time is considered very critical. It rained for less than 1 hour and the water was knee-high.

Representatives from Sai Mai District Office and the Metropolitan Housing Authority said that after t

his, they will coordinate the installation of a wooden bridge to allow villagers to travel back and forth. As for the problem of the basin-like terrain after the land was handed over from the National Housing Authority to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, they will urgently resolve the problem.

Source: Thai News Agency