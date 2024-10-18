The only one “Doi Langsat Longkong Lablae”, an ancient tradition for over 100 years.



A unique tradition of the Laplae people, ‘Doi Langsat Longkong’, has been passed down for over 100 years. It is believed that making merit by offering fruits that have been planted will result in the agricultural crops bearing a lot of fruit and a good price.

Parents, teachers, school board members, and students of Nankok School, Laplae District, Uttaradit Province, the largest producer of langsat and longkong in the North, joined in continuing the more than 100-year-old tradition of ‘Doi Langsat, Longkong Laplae’ by dedicating merit to the deceased orchard owners who created jobs for their children and grandchildren, and organized the ‘Doi Longkong Laplae Forest Cloth Fair’ to provide educational opportunities for children and grandchildren and to develop their education.

Doi Langsat-Longkong tradition is to take the langsat and longkong products given by the orchard owners and arrange them into a large pile, high and resembling a mountain or hill, by setting up the ‘Doi Langsat, Longkong, Lablae Forest C

loth’. Then invite monks to perform religious ceremonies.

Mr. Kriangsak Thipphrom, the head of the Nankok Subdistrict Administrative Organization, said that the Doi Langsat tradition is a tradition that the farmers of Laplae have passed down from generation to generation for more than 100 years. Originally, they planted Langsat, another fruit that generated income for the farmers. However, at present, the top of Langsat was changed to Longkong, so the Doi Langsat tradition has changed to Doi Longsat-Longkong tradition. Making merit by offering the fruits that were planted is believed that the merit will make the agricultural crops of Laplae District bear fruit in large numbers and produce a good price.

After the monks have performed religious ceremonies and considered the Pha Pa, they prepare longkong for offering to monks at various temples in the community and sell some to vendors to raise funds to buy ceiling fans, light bulbs, water dispensers for children, and provide scholarships to students with good

grades but lacking financial resources to have opportunities and develop their education with the participation of the community. This year, they have obtained approximately 1 ton of longkong.

Uttaradit Province has more than 43,000 rai of langsat and longkong plantations, with a total yield of 40,000 tons. They are planted on high mountains. Langsat has a thin skin, a little latex, and a sweet and sour taste. Since it is not very popular, Lablae orchard owners grafted longkong on it, which has become a special identity: the tree is a langsat and the produce is longkong. Lablae longkong therefore tastes sweet and delicious.

Source: Thai News Agency