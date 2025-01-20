Search
Thailand’s Commitment to Global Bioeconomy Efforts Highlighted at Berlin Conference


Berlin: Thailand is poised to collaborate with international organizations to advance the bioeconomy and enhance food security. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, participated in the 17th Berlin Agriculture Minister’s Conference. During the conference, Dr. Narumon expressed Thailand’s readiness to work with global entities to foster a sustainable bioeconomy, address climate change, and environmental challenges, while supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reinforcing food security.

According to Thai News Agency, the conference, held under the theme “Farming a Sustainable Bioeconomy,” was part of the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture 2025, hosted at the City Cube Berlin convention center in Germany. The gathering aimed to showcase commitment towards implementing agricultural and food policies that align with the anticipated global context of 2025. The discussions underscored the significance of the bioeconomy in tackling challenges related
to climate change, environmental degradation, and scarcity of natural resources.

The bioeconomy is crucial in establishing a sustainable economic system, supporting the SDGs, and ensuring food security. The presentation of the ‘BCG Model’ (Bio-Circular-Green Economy) highlighted Thailand’s strategy to promote bioeconomy initiatives, focusing on the effective utilization of biological resources aligned with the Sufficiency Economy philosophy.

Dr. Narumon extended an invitation to nations to incorporate the bioeconomy into their economic policies and endorsed the ‘GFFA 2025 Communique on Farming a Sustainable Bioeconomy.’ The statement aims for international cooperation towards achieving zero hunger and fostering sustainable economic, social, and environmental development, through the creation of a global bioeconomy.

