Summons Issued for “Film Ratthaphum” to Acknowledge Attempted Fraud Charges Next Week.


Bangkok: Crime Suppression Division issues summons for ‘Film Ratthaphum’ to acknowledge charges of attempted fraud against ‘The Icon Group’ boss next week. Progress in the prosecution of Mr. Ratthaphum Tokongsub, or Film, in the case of the 20 million baht audio clip demanding money from the boss of The Icon Group Company Limited, was reported this morning. The Crime Suppression Division, which holds the case file of The Icon Group Company Limited, has concluded the case and issued a summons for Mr. Ratthaphum to acknowledge the charges of attempted fraud. This conclusion came after the investigation officer of the Crime Suppression Division interrogated the suspect from The Icon Group at the Bangkok Special Prison last week.

According to Thai News Agency, the behavior of the famous singer, along with the conversation clip and the testimony from the boss of The Icon Group, did not fall under the category of attempted extortion as previously reported. Instead, it was determined that such behavior constitutes
attempted fraud. Consequently, a summons was issued for Mr. Ratthaphum to meet with the investigator to acknowledge the charges.

It was further reported that following the conclusion, the investigator sent the first subpoena to the address listed on the household registration of the singer earlier today. However, it has not yet been disclosed on which specific day Mr. Ratthaphum is required to meet with the investigator. According to legal requirements, he must do so within seven days.

