Submit to DSI to Accept the Tangmo Case as a Special Case, Deadline of 1 Month



Bangkok: At the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on January 20, 2025, Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil led the representatives of Miss Grand 2025 from all 77 provinces to submit a request for the DSI to investigate the death of Ms. Phatthathida (Nida) Patcharawirapong, also known as Tangmo, as a special case. The request aims to restore justice transparently due to suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. Mr. Sombun Muangklam, Advisor to the Minister of Justice, along with Pol. Lt. Col. Yuthana Phraedam, Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation, and Pol. Lt. Col. Nattapol Disayatham, an expert in consumer and environmental protection cases, received the case and answered questions.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Nawat stated that surveys conducted by various institutes indicated that no less than 90 percent of respondents believed it was a cover-up murder. He highlighted the misuse of connections, power, prestige, and money to distort truth in Thai society. The representatives’ visit to the DSI was to push for a special investigation to ensure transparency and justice, and to set a standard for law enforcement in Thailand. This move aims to instill confidence in the justice process and reduce corruption within the system.





Mr. Sombun, representing the Minister of Justice, expressed willingness to proceed with the case. Although the legal process has reached the court with two defendants confessing, the DSI’s acceptance as a special case requires a committee’s approval chaired by the Prime Minister or Deputy Prime Minister. Mr. Sombun outlined a three-step process for accepting a case: gathering facts, investigating the case, and determining if it qualifies as a special case.





He assured that every word spoken would reach the Minister of Justice. The process might take up to six months, but efforts would be made to expedite it. On January 22, additional evidence and witnesses were requested to be submitted to Pol. Lt. Col. Nattapol Disayatham.





Pol. Lt. Col. Yuthana emphasized that the investigation must comply with the law, following three steps: information gathering, evidence investigation, and special case investigation. He noted that reopening the case would depend on legal allowances and the presence of new evidence or allegations. A meeting would determine the DSI’s course of action, ensuring transparency in the process.





Pol Lt Col Yuthana assured that the DSI would act within its legal authority, aiming for a swift resolution within three to six months. Pol. Lt. Col. Nattapol highlighted that the initial focus would be on forensic science and evidence collection, with special measures in place to gather necessary facts.





Mr. Panathep stressed the importance of resolving the case promptly, fearing evidence destruction and disappointment among the women representatives. He requested the DSI to handle the case with integrity and avoid delays.





A reporter added that Boss Nawat presented a picture purportedly showing Tangmo with her hands tied to Pol. Lt. Col. Yuthana, urging further investigation.





Later, Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, personally received the case, noting the DSI’s role in investigating complex criminal cases. He clarified that any reinvestigation would adhere to the Criminal Reinvestigation Act and depend on new evidence or accusations.





Pol. Col. Thawee outlined three main investigation principles: techniques, verification, and legal compliance. He emphasized the role of forensic experts in revealing the truth and maintaining public confidence in the justice process. The investigation would be evidence-based, impartial, and adhere to the Ministry of Justice’s responsibility to deliver justice fairly.

