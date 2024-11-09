Subdistrict Administrative Organization Chief Found Dead with Throat Slit in Pathum Thani.



Pathum Thani: Urgent efforts are underway to locate the individual responsible for the brutal killing of a 57-year-old Subdistrict Administrative Organization chief, whose throat was slit in her own residence. The tragic incident has left the local community in shock and the police are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the perpetrator.

According to Thai News Agency, officers from Khlong Luang Police Station were alerted to the discovery of the deceased at a home on Soi Khlong Sam 8/4, Khlong Sam Road, Tambon Khlong Sam, Amphoe Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani Province. The victim, identified as Ms. Worakanok, was found wearing a sarong and lying face up in a pool of blood in front of the refrigerator. The body had 11 slash wounds to the neck and additional injuries on the right hand. A fruit knife was discovered on the dining table, and a gold necklace was found near the sink, though no signs of a struggle or theft were evident.

Ms. Bongkot, the 51-year-old younger sister of the deceased, recounted hearing her

sister scream twice at approximately 9:30 p.m. She found Ms. Worakanok dead upon investigating the noise. Ms. Bongkot described her sister as a beloved member of the community who had no known enemies. Ms. Worakanok had mentioned plans to attend physical therapy earlier that day, and her routine involved living with her mother in the house where the incident occurred.

Khlong Luang Police Station officials stated that forensic teams are meticulously examining the evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. Initial findings indicate that Ms. Worakanok had a history of depression and other health issues. Her body has been sent to the Thammasat University Hospital’s Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death. The case remains under active investigation as authorities strive to bring the responsible party to justice.