Student Safe After Sedan Runs Red Light and Hits Him



Bangkok: A student was unharmed after being struck by a car that ran a red light while he was crossing a crosswalk near a well-known school.

According to Thai News Agency, a sedan ran a red light and hit a Mathayom 3 student from Suankularb School as he was using the crosswalk in front of the institution. Fortunately, the student is now safe.

The incident was initially reported on the Facebook page “Nakrian Suankularb,” which stated that the student was injured when hit by a red car after school hours. His friend managed to evade the accident. Following the accident, the injured student was accompanied by his homeroom teacher and taken to the hospital by ambulance for precautionary checks.

The driver, who was later questioned, revealed that he was not familiar with the area and was distracted by his GPS, which led him to overlook the red pedestrian light. Expressing his shock and remorse, the driver requested to accompany the student to the hospital in the ambulance. The legal proceedings regarding the in

cident are left to the student’s parents to decide. Fortunately, the Mathayom 3 student was found to be safe, conscious, and able to communicate. Medical evaluations, including X-rays, showed no abnormalities, and hospitalization was deemed unnecessary.