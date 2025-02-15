Strange Man Attempts Kidnapping of Child in Ayutthaya: Investigation Underway



Ayutthaya: A strange man rode a motorcycle to abduct a 3-year-old boy from his house in Phu Khao Thong sub-district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district. However, the boy resisted, so the stranger abandoned the boy on the side of the road, nearly a kilometer from his house. Fortunately, a villager witnessed the incident, and the stranger quickly rode his motorcycle away.





According to Thai News Agency, villagers in the area of Wat Phu Khao Thong, Village No. 2, Phu Khao Thong Subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District, gathered to discuss the incident. The man attempted to abduct the child, but the child’s cries led him to abandon the boy. A good Samaritan found the child, and the stranger fled on his motorcycle as the family searched for the boy. The 3-year-old, unable to recount the event, was located by a villager who reported the kidnapper was riding a blue PCX motorcycle.





Mr. Run, a 37-year-old Cambodian and the child’s father, recounted that he was at home with his child and went to pick vegetables after dropping off his grandchild. Upon returning, he did not find the child and began asking around. Within minutes, a motorcyclist informed him of a crying child by the roadside. The child was identified, and descriptions of the suspect were shared.





Aunt Mon, a local villager, explained that the child followed his father, and the perpetrators took the child in a vehicle. The child cried, leading the kidnappers to abandon him at a road curve. The child ran to a nearby house, where he was found. The child’s mother arrived shortly after. Aunt Mon expressed concern for community safety and called for authorities to inspect the area.





Ms. Arisara Phong-osot recounted seeing the child in the middle of the road. The perpetrator returned on a motorcycle, but the child clung to a tricycle, crying. The father witnessed the scene as the perpetrator turned and fled on the blue PCX motorcycle.





Pol. Col. Athit Simcharoen, Superintendent of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station, has ordered an investigation team to search for clues and review CCTV footage to apprehend the suspect and ensure justice.

