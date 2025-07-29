Six Things That May Cost Americans More After Trump’s Tariffs



Washington: In a bold economic maneuver, US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of sweeping new tariffs, which are extra taxes that firms importing goods from abroad must pay. This move has sparked a flurry of negotiations with the country’s major trading partners. Some countries, such as the UK, Japan, and the European Union, have successfully negotiated reductions in the headline tariff rates. The European Union’s new agreement, for example, cuts the previously threatened 30% tariff in half.





According to BBC, not all countries have been as fortunate in their negotiations. Canada faces a significant increase in tariffs, which may rise to 35% on August 1 if no agreement is reached. This tariff escalation is expected to have broad implications for various consumer goods, particularly clothing and footwear. The majority of these products sold in the US are manufactured in countries like Vietnam, China, and Bangladesh. While the steepest tariffs initially threatened by Trump have been reduced, tariffs on imports from these nations remain high. For instance, goods made in China currently face a 30% tariff, and starting August 1, items from Vietnam and Indonesia will be taxed at 19%. Bangladesh faces potential tariffs as high as 35%.





The impact on US retailers is already being felt, with major department stores such as Target and Walmart, as well as iconic apparel brands like Levi Strauss and Nike, indicating they will raise prices. After months of declining prices, apparel costs increased by 0.4% from May to June. The Budget Lab at Yale predicts a dramatic 37% surge in clothing prices in the short term.





The food sector is not immune to these changes. Most coffee consumed in the US is imported, and with Brazil facing 50% tariffs and Vietnam expected to see a 20% tariff, prices are set to rise. Olive oil from European Union countries is also subject to a 15% tariff, potentially increasing costs for Italian, Spanish, and Greek products. Although Trump has eased tariffs on certain Mexican goods, food prices are still expected to climb by 3.4% in the near term, with fresh produce seeing the sharpest increases.





Alcohol exports from Europe to the US, which are significant, also face uncertainty. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has not clarified whether alcohol will be exempt from tariffs in the recent agreement. Meanwhile, Mexican beers like Modelo and Corona may become pricier due to tariffs on aluminum, a vital component for canned beverages. This is notable since 64.1% of beer in the US is consumed from cans, according to the Beer Institute.





The automotive industry is another sector affected by the tariffs. In an effort to bolster American car manufacturers, Trump imposed a 25% levy on imported vehicles and parts, later reducing it to 15% for some countries like the European Union and Japan, with UK cars facing a 10% tariff. Although car prices have not surged dramatically yet, industry analysts like Erin Keating from Cox Automotive suggest that firms are absorbing the costs for now, but this may not last as expenses continue to rise.





The construction industry is also bracing for the impact of tariffs on key materials like lumber, iron, steel, and copper. The National Association of Home Builders warns that these measures could drive up home-building costs and deter new developments, ultimately leading to higher home prices for consumers. Canada’s role as a major supplier is crucial, with potential tariffs on its exports posing a risk of increased costs.





In the energy sector, while the European Union’s deal with the US to buy more American energy seems promising, the imposition of a 10% tariff on Canadian energy exports complicates matters. Canada’s crude oil is vital for US refineries, which require heavier oil types for efficient production. If Canada retaliates by reducing exports, it could result in higher fuel prices for American consumers.

