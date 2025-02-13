Sedan Crash in Middle of Road Sparks Fire, Driver Narrowly Escapes



Bangkok: A young man driving a sedan crashed into a barrier and burst into flames. The driver narrowly escaped death.





According to Thai News Agency, a 48-year-old man was driving a sedan and crashed into a concrete barrier in the middle of the road. The car flipped over with its wheels pointing to the sky. Good Samaritans were able to pull the driver out just a split second before the car caught fire.





At 02.25 a.m., a Honda Jazz sedan was seen driving at high speed and crashing straight into a concrete barrier in the middle of the road without any signs of swaying. The car then flipped over and landed on its back with its wheels pointing to the sky. Not long after, a motorcyclist riding in the same direction slowed down to help pull the driver out with great difficulty.





It turned out that in just a split second, the good Samaritan pulled the driver out before the car burst into flames, causing both the car owner and the good Samaritan to run for their lives away from the car. The 48-year-old driver of the sedan said that in the early evening he went to eat with his mother and was driving back home. Before the incident, he could not remember anything, but felt like something cut in front of the car, causing the car to lose control and hit the barrier. He admitted that he felt very lucky that the good Samaritan was able to help him out in time before the car caught fire.

