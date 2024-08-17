Secretary of the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation follows up on progress of students and parents who were assaulted.

The Secretary of the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation followed up on the progress of the students and their parents who were assaulted. He was informed to postpone giving their statements first. He confirmed that the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation could not accept the violence. He gave the university 2 days to submit a fact-finding report and assisted in taking action so that the injured students could continue their studies at other institutions.

Ms. Suchada Tantra, Secretary to the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), came to follow up on the progress of the case of a 20-year-old student, a first-year student, and her parents who were injured by seniors at the university while they were requesting a transfer from a violent hazing ritual. She said that she intended to meet and talk with the father and the student who was attacked to help find a way to help. However, when she arrived, she found that they had ask

ed to postpone giving additional statements first. She understood that the student might still be sick and not ready to come today.

Ms. Suchada also revealed that the Minister of Higher Education has ordered and closely monitored the operation of the Ministry of Higher Education. It is believed that those involved in causing violence should be immediately suspended from studying. If the university investigates the facts and finds that there has been a violation of the regulations and has damaged the university’s reputation, and has entered a serious offense, then the university should be dismissed from the educational institution. Yesterday, the meeting gave the university 2 days to respond to the facts and report back to the ministry. It is expected that they will be informed this Monday.

As for the number and the perpetrators, please wait for the police investigation. But from what I know from the university report, the group of perpetrators included 1-2 people from outside, but most of them were senior s

tudents at the university. One reason for following up today is to find out the truth from the parents because from what I know from the university report, on the day of the incident, the parents brought the students to the university to request a faculty transfer. But another source found that they went to request a campus transfer, which the ministry confirmed that it is ready to provide full assistance if the students and parents want to request a transfer to a campus where the students will feel safe.

Yesterday, in a meeting, the university confirmed that it has no policy to support hazing. If it is found that there is a violation of university regulations, those who violate the university will be expelled.

