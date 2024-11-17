Scouts Initiate Restoration Efforts in Flood-Affected Chiang Rai Villages.



Chiang Rai: Scouts from Ban Ruammit School, Mae Yao Subdistrict, Chiang Rai Province, have started to restore the village that was hit by severe flooding recently. The scouts of Ban Ruammit School, Mae Yao Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chiang Rai Province, planted 100 bamboo saplings and 50 Mali-ong banana trees, along with installing a scout-style, low-cost drip irrigation system to provide moisture to trees during the dry season in the Kwae Wua Dam Village, Mae Yao Subdistrict, Chiang Rai Province, which was hit by severe flooding recently.

According to Thai News Agency, the event was supported by the Scout Promotion Foundation of Thailand, the National Scout Association, the Four Section Scouts Club, the MoP Scouts Group, and the Sema Phatthana Chiwit Group.