Search
Close this search box.

Scouts Initiate Restoration Efforts in Flood-Affected Chiang Rai Villages.


Chiang Rai: Scouts from Ban Ruammit School, Mae Yao Subdistrict, Chiang Rai Province, have started to restore the village that was hit by severe flooding recently. The scouts of Ban Ruammit School, Mae Yao Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chiang Rai Province, planted 100 bamboo saplings and 50 Mali-ong banana trees, along with installing a scout-style, low-cost drip irrigation system to provide moisture to trees during the dry season in the Kwae Wua Dam Village, Mae Yao Subdistrict, Chiang Rai Province, which was hit by severe flooding recently.

According to Thai News Agency, the event was supported by the Scout Promotion Foundation of Thailand, the National Scout Association, the Four Section Scouts Club, the MoP Scouts Group, and the Sema Phatthana Chiwit Group.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
November 2024
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.