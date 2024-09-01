“Rungroj-Phisit” enter the men’s doubles table tennis gold medal competition



Rungroj Thai Niyom and Pisit Wangpholphatthanasiri defeated the defending champion from the United Kingdom in 3 straight games to advance to the 2024 Paralympic table tennis gold medal match. They will meet the Chinese pair at 5:00 p.m. today.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Table Tennis Competition in France, Men’s Doubles, Class MD14, Semi-Finals, Rungroj Thainiyom, World Champion and 2020 Paralympic Bronze Medalist, paired with “Seng” Pisit Wangpholpatanasiri, met the “defending champions” Paul Karabardak and Billy Shilton from the United Kingdom. The results showed that the two Thai bouncing players showed hot form, winning 3 straight games 11-9, 11-9 and 11-7, advancing to the gold medal match against the pair from China at 5:00 p.m. today.

Mixed Doubles, Class XD7, semi-finals, “Pae” Yuttajak Klinbanchuen paired with “Pui” Wichithra Jai-on, the 3rd seed of the tournament, against Cai Xiang and Gu Xiaodan, the 6th seed of the tournament from China. The result was that the pair of Yuttajak and Wichithra coor

dinated better, winning 3-1 games 11-9,12-10, 8-11 and 11-7, advancing to the gold medal round. Meet the Chinese pair at 4:00 PM today. It is considered the first gold medal for the Thai national Paralympic team. Athletics

Paralympics at Stade de France Wheelchair Racing 5000m Men’s Class T54 Final, Thai athletes competed with 2 people, “Oat” Saichon Konjen and “Jay” Phutharet Kongrak. It turned out that Saichon finished 5th at 10 minutes 56.26 seconds, while Phutharet tried to overtake the athlete from Kuwait before reaching the finish line but had an accident and fell, unfortunately missing out on a Paralympic Games medal. The gold medal went to Daniel Romanchuk from the United States at 10 minutes 55.28 minutes.

Men’s Boccia Individual Class BC2 Quarter-finals: Thailand’s “James” Worawut Saeng-am meets Hidetaka Sugimura, the gold medalist at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Sugimura took a 3-0 lead in the first two matches, but James came back to collect 5 points in a row to win 5-3.

Another pair in

the same class, “Tor” Watcharapol Wongsa of Thailand meets Marcial Santos. In this game, Santos from Brazil took the lead 3-0 before Watcharapol gradually collected points to tie the game 3-3. It had to be decided by playing a tiebreaker, which Watcharapol won 3-0, allowing Watcharapol to advance to meet Worawut in the semi-finals today at 4:50 p.m. Thailand time.

Finally, in the Thai Para Badminton, Men’s Singles, Class SL3, “Potae” Nattapong Meechai, a Thai Para badminton player, made it to the semi-finals without having to put in much effort when Kritsana Nagar, an Indian athlete, gave up after “Potae” won the first game 22-20 and led 11-3 in the second game. As a result, Pote will face Kyrsten Combs from the United Kingdom in the quarter-finals this evening at 4:50 p.m. Thailand time.

Latest medal summary: China is in first place with 20 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and 7 bronze medals. The United Kingdom is in second place with 11 gold medals. Brazil is in third place with 8 gold medals. The Netherla

nds is in fourth place with 6 gold medals. The United States is in fifth place with 5 gold medals. The Thai Para team is in 51st place with 3 bronze medals

Source: Thai News Agency