Royal Horse ‘Frst Henry’ to Lead Princess Sirivannavari in 2024 Parade.



Bangkok: Unveiling the intriguing history of ‘Frst Henry’, the esteemed personal horse of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, who will be participating in the Royal Guards parade in 2024.

According to Thai News Agency, ‘Frst Henry’, a male Dutch Warmblood (KWPN) horse from the Netherlands, was born in 2010 and entered service on October 29, 2018. This 14-year-old black stallion is stationed at the Royal Horse Unit and is distinguished as one of the royal horses in the dressage category. Her Royal Highness has extensively trained and competed with Frst Henry in numerous events both domestically and internationally.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya is set to partake in the parade and oath-taking ceremony of the Royal Guards on December 3, 2024, at the Dusit Palace grounds. She will hold the role of “Commander of the Royal Guard Cavalry Battalion” and has chosen Frst Henry as her personal horse to lead the Royal Guard Cavalry Battalion during this signi

ficant ceremony.