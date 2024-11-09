Robber Arrested for Stealing from Monk After Failed Attempt to Borrow Money.



Phayakkhaphumiphisai: Police in Phayakkhaphumiphisai District have apprehended a local man, Mr. Aphisit, who allegedly robbed a monk after initially attempting to borrow money from him. The incident occurred in the monk’s quarters where Mr. Aphisit used a cloth to disguise his identity during the robbery.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Aphisit, aged 28, was arrested in front of a grocery store in Ban Khlong Chob, Tambon Lan Sakae, Amphoe Phayakkhaphumiphisai, Maha Sarakham Province. The authorities recovered 3,300 baht in cash from him, part of the 4,150 baht that was reportedly stolen. The suspect used a knife during the robbery and threatened the monk, Phra Saeng, not to report the incident.

Phra Saeng identified Mr. Aphisit as a frequent visitor to the temple who often asked for money. He confirmed the suspect’s identity based on his appearance and voice. The police have charged Mr. Aphisit with theft, breaking and entering at night, and using Category 1 narcotics.

During a reenactment, Mr. Aphisit

admitted that he approached the monk on November 7, asking for money, which was denied. He then returned at 1 a.m. on November 8, concealed his identity with a towel, and broke into the monk’s quarters to commit the robbery. He used a forked bamboo stick to hold the monk’s sword and fled with the money, later using it for personal expenses.