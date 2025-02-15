Reward Offered for Capture of Suspects in Ang Thong Double Homicide



Ang Thong: Police have announced a 10,000 baht reward for information leading to the arrest of ‘P Daowadung and Ped’, the suspects in the fatal shooting of a disabled veteran and another individual in Ang Thong. Authorities believe the suspects have fled the area and are armed with up to 30 rounds of ammunition.





According to Thai News Agency, the suspects, Mr. Thanathorn or ‘P Daowadeung’, 31, and Mr. Noppadol or ‘Ped’, 33, allegedly used an 11 mm gun to kill Mr. Decha, 70, a war veteran with a disability, in his home in Village 3, Tambon Hua Phai, Amphoe Mueang, Ang Thong Province. After the first killing, the suspects traveled over 10 kilometers to shoot Mr. Pichakon or ‘Tao’, 30, the ex-boyfriend of Mr. P’s sister, in Village 7, Tambon Ban It, also in Ang Thong Province. Mr. Pichakon was shot eight times and died from his injuries. The shootings occurred on February 14 in the afternoon.





Following the shootings, the suspects were seen withdrawing money from an ATM and were last traced to the border of Sing Buri Province. The Provincial Police Region 1 and Mueang Ang Thong Police Station have been actively pursuing them. Arrest warrants have been issued for the suspects on charges including joint murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and carrying firearms in public without permission.





Relatives of Mr. P have reported that he suffers from depression, raising concerns that he may pose a further threat. Previously, Mr. P shot Mr. Decha multiple times and then calmly left the scene, indicating his potential danger to the public.





Investigators found bullet casings and heads from Mr. P’s father’s house matching those used in the crimes, suggesting that the suspects may still be heavily armed. CCTV footage from one victim’s home shows Mr. P leaving the scene with a gun, which has been used as evidence alongside the recovered bullet casings.





Mr. P’s mother has publicly urged her son to surrender and refrain from further violence. She appealed to him to listen to his parents and not harm anyone else.





Anyone with information on the whereabouts of P Daowdung and Ped is urged to contact the police at 191 or call 035-613503, or reach out to the Superintendent of Ang Thong City Police Station to claim the reward.

