Rescue hero’s body arrives at temple, doctors say he died of heart failure

The body of the rescue hero of The Ark Foundation who died after going to help animals in Mae Sai District arrived at Wat Wang Than. The atmosphere was filled with sadness. Initially, the doctor stated that he died from heart failure.

This afternoon, rescue workers brought the body of Mr. Pharanroj or S, age 47, an officer of The Ark Foundation under Royal Patronage, who died suddenly last night (September 14) after joining a mission to help flood victims and pets in Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province, to perform religious ceremonies at Wat Wang Than, Luang Nuea Subdistrict, Doi Saket District, Chiang Mai Province. Officers from The Ark Foundation, villagers, and volunteer soldiers from the 33rd Army Circle, Kawila Camp, came to help prepare the funeral venue.

Mr. Bandit Muenrueakham, President of the Ark Foundation, who traveled to help flood victims with S and slept in the same room, said that after going to work yesterday, when they arrived at the hotel, they had not showered yet and had dinner first

. Then S complained of chest tightness, asked for antacids, and asked to go to bed. Until he walked into the room and saw S lying down, he tried to pump his heart and called rescue workers to help take him to the hospital, but the doctors were too late to save him. The initial autopsy results indicated that he died from heart failure.

Ms. Piyamas or Ann, 43 years old, younger sister of S, an officer of The Ark Foundation, said that before her brother traveled to help with the flooding in Mae Sai District, he changed his name. He always said that a monk had warned him that he would not live to be 50 years old, and all his friends and brother would always comfort him and tell him not to think too much.

Most recently, in August, my brother traveled to Bangkok to change his name because his household registration was there. However, due to an emergency, he missed his flight and had continuous work, which made my brother feel uneasy. He then went to change his name at the beginning of September.

As for the sign

s, she said that there was nothing that would signal that her brother would die. However, her brother would always tell her sister and her work colleagues that he cared about The Ark Foundation and would talk to her parents and her younger sister about how they would live without him. Her brother would always say this and she would tell him that she was still strong, that her parents were old but still strong, so she had to be strong and live on.

In the past, her brother did not have any chronic diseases, except for high blood fat, which she tried to take care of and control to prevent high cholesterol. But recently, a rescue worker who went with her brother said that after going to help with the flood, after eating, he felt a tightness in his chest. At first, she thought it might be acid reflux, which he often has. But then, around 2 a.m., she passed away at the hospital.

However, she did not dare to tell her mother about this incident because she was afraid that she would not be able to accept it, so she

kept her mother’s mobile phone with her. As for her father, he is currently traveling from Nakhon Sawan to attend the funeral.

