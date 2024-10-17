Raid on a major illegal animal drug and red meat accelerator production site



The Department of Livestock Development joined forces with the Consumer Protection Police Division to raid a large-scale production facility of illegal animal drugs and red meat accelerators, seizing evidence worth over 100 million baht.

Mr. Ekkapab Polsue, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (Political Division), along with Mr. Boonyakrit Pinprasong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development, representatives of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), representatives of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Livestock Region 7, Director of the Inspection and Quarantine Division, Director of the Animal Food and Drug Control Division, Nakhon Pathom Provincial Livestock Office, and relevant officials, jointly held a press conference on the raid on three major illegal animal drug and red meat accelerator production sites in Nakhon Pathom Province, along with the seizure of unregistered animal drugs and animal feed suspected of containing red meat accele

rators in large quantities, worth over 100 million baht.

Mr. Ekkapop Polsue, spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (political side), revealed that on October 10, 2024, the Department of Livestock Development received a complaint via the Department of Livestock Development’s website regarding a large-scale production and distribution of illegal animal drugs and red meat accelerators in Nakhon Pathom Province, which is suspected of violating the Animal Feed Quality Control Act B.E. 2558 and the Drug Act B.E. 2510. The Department of Livestock Development officials, including Livestock Region 7, Nakhon Pathom Provincial Livestock Officers, Inspection and Quarantine Division Officers, and Animal Food and Drug Control Division Officers, together with officers from the Central Investigation Bureau, Division 2, Consumer Protection Police Division, jointly planned an investigation. Initial information found that the three establishments had reasonable grounds to believe that they had committed an

offense. Therefore, a search warrant was requested from the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Court to search Pathom Intertrade Co., Ltd. in Kamphaeng Saen District, 2 locations, and Bang Len District, 1 location. The inspection found that all three establishments were owned by the same person. They were in the form of large warehouses producing animal drugs and food. Inside the premises, unregistered animal drug products were found. Animal feed mixed with red meat accelerator, machinery for production, and from checking the license for selling animal feed and animal medicine, it was found that the said establishment did not have a license to sell animal feed and animal medicine, which is considered an offense as follows:

Animal Feed Quality Control Act B.E. 2015

Section 15 Any person who intends to produce for sale or import for sale controlled animal feed under Section 6 (1) must submit an application for permission and when the licensor issues the permission, may then produce for sale or import for sale that cont

rolled animal feed. The penalty under Section 74 is imprisonment not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding sixty thousand baht, or both.

Section 56 (4) prohibits any person from producing for sale, importing for sale, or selling animal feed that requires registration but has not been registered. The penalty under Section 86, first paragraph, is imprisonment from one year to five years, or a fine from twenty thousand to one hundred thousand baht, or both.

Drug Act B.E. 2510

Section 12 No person shall manufacture, sell, or import or order into the Kingdom any prescription drug, unless he has obtained a license from the licensor. The penalty under Section 101 is imprisonment not exceeding five years and a fine not exceeding ten thousand baht.

Section 72 (4) No person shall produce, sell, or import or order into the Kingdom any drug that has not been registered. The penalty under Section 122 is imprisonment not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding five thousand baht, or both.

Officers seized

unregistered animal drugs and animal feed, as well as other equipment related to the offense, such as unregistered animal drugs, animal feed mixed with red meat accelerators, and equipment related to the production of substandard drugs, totaling 240 items of evidence, with a value of approximately 100,434,840 baht. Officers seized all of the evidence and arrested the suspects, sending them to the investigation officers of the Consumer Protection Police Division 2 to proceed with legal procedures.

Therefore, we would like to warn consumers to buy animal medicine and animal food products from reliable sources for safety. If it is animal medicine or food, such products must be registered with the Department of Livestock Development. If any animal hospital or business takes these unregistered animal medicines to sell and use in their hospital, they will be guilty under the Drug Act B.E. 2510, Section 72 (4). Producing, selling, or importing or ordering into the Kingdom unregistered medicines is punishable under

Section 122 by imprisonment not exceeding 3 years or a fine not exceeding 5,000 baht, or both. If you encounter any of the above actions or would like to inquire for more information, you can contact the Department of Livestock Development’s hotline at 063-225-6888 or report information via the DLD 4.0 application 24 hours a day.

Source: Thai News Agency