Presidents of Vietnam, Russia hold talks



State President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks on June 20 to review the results of bilateral cooperation over the past time and discuss orientations for the coming time. President Putin is on a state visit to Vietnam from June 19-20 at an invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong. This is the fifth visit to Vietnam by Putin on his position as a head of state. It coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations between Vietnam and Russia (June 16, 1994-2024).

Source: Vietnam News Agency