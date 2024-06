President To Lam visited and presented gifts to officers and soldiers of Soc Giang border guard station in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang on June 9. Established in October 1959, the Soc Giang border guard station is responsible for managing and protecting a border section spanning over 20 km, including 55 border markers, and ensuring security and order in Soc Ha and Truong Ha communes of Ha Quang district.

Source: Vietnam News Agency