Preserving the 800-year-old heritage tree in Ha Tinh provinc



In the peaceful countryside of Ha Tinh province, there stands a living witness to centuries of history, an 800-year-old Trôi tree in Huong Vinh commune, Huong Khe district. This ancient tree is not only a precious natural heritage, but also the soul and pride of generations of local people. According to experts, the 800-year-old Troi tree is one among Vietnam’s rare heritage trees. Standing over 27 meters tall with a trunk circumference of 8.2 meters and a canopy spanning 40 meters, the tree has robust roots and sprawling branches, which provide not only scenic beauty but also habitat protection for many species.

Source: Vietnam News Agency