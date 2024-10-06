Prepare to set up 7 electric stoves for the royal cremation ceremony of 23 students and teachers.

Prepare the area to set up 7 electric stoves in the middle of the field of Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School, Uthai Thani Province, for the royal cremation ceremony of 23 students and teachers, victims of the fire on a school tour bus on 8 Oct.

At the school grounds of Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam in Uthai Thani Province, the ground is being prepared for the royal cremation ceremony for 23 students and teachers who died in a field trip bus fire on October 8th. Previously, continuous rain had caused the school grounds to be flooded. Trucks are currently bringing thousands of tons of crushed rock and laterite to fill the grounds, which is 80% complete, with officials working throughout the night.

Regarding the cremation furnace, Mr. Chatcha Thaiset, MP for Uthai Thani from the Bhumjaithai Party, provided information that there is currently support for 2 more electric furnaces, making a total of 7 furnaces, ready to be used in the royal cremation ceremony. It is expected that the cremation of all 23 deceased bo

dies will take 2-3 hours.

Mr. Chanarong Usibangyang, Managing Director of Siam Engineering and Technology Co., Ltd., revealed that they have gradually moved electric kilns from various provinces. They brought 2 kilns from Krathum Baen, which are the same set of kilns used to cremate the children in Nong Bua Lamphu. The journey took about 4 hours. There will be 5 more kilns from friends, making a total of 7 kilns. It is expected that the cremation will take no more than 3 hours. If it is a school child, it will take 40-45 minutes per person. But if it is an adult weighing 50 kilograms or more, it will take about 1 hour.

Source: Thai News Agency