Police Urgently Hunt Down Gang of Youths After Fatal Shooting Incident



Thanyaburi: Police Station is urgently hunting down a group of teenagers who shot at their rivals in front of a convenience store in Khlong 10, Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road, resulting in 1 death and 6 injuries. Teenagers chased and shot their rivals in front of a convenience store in the Khlong 10 area, Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road. Thanyaburi Police Station inspected the scene and found Mr. Nattawut, age 22, who had been shot with a gun and was seriously injured and died at Thanyaburi Hospital. In addition, they found a ping-pong bomb, a pocket knife, and a lawnmower.





According to Thai News Agency, witnesses reported that ping pong bombs have been thrown in this area many times, almost every night, but no one was injured. There were also 6 more injured people, 3 of whom are being treated at Thanyaburi Hospital and 3 at Nong Suea Hospital. Police are preparing to call the group of teenagers who were attacked for further questioning in order to gather evidence to track down the group of teenagers who caused the incident and bring them to justice.

