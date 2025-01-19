Police Subdue Hallucinating Man Attacking Mother in Chachoengsao



Chachoengsao: A chaotic scene unfolded in Tambon Bang Wua, Amphoe Bang Pakong, when police were forced to subdue a 38-year-old man, identified as Mr. Thanaphak, who was hallucinating after consuming methamphetamine and attacking his mother, Mrs. Prapai. The incident escalated as Mr. Thanaphak barricaded himself in their home, compelling Mrs. Prapai to call for police intervention.





According to Thai News Agency, upon arrival, officers found that Mr. Thanaphak had locked himself inside the house using a chain and padlock. Despite efforts to persuade him to open the door, the situation remained at a standstill for nearly an hour. The police resorted to using pliers to cut the chain, as Mr. Thanaphak brandished a knife at them.





After breaching the door, officers deployed an electric gun to incapacitate Mr. Thanaphak, successfully preventing further attacks on both his mother and the police. He was subsequently apprehended and transported to a hospital for drug addiction treatment.





Mrs. Prapai disclosed that her son had a history of drug addiction and had previously been admitted to rehabilitation. However, he consistently refused medication and often roamed the area wielding a knife, instilling fear among the villagers.

