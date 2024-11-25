Police Intensify Efforts with Interpol to Pursue ‘Dr. Boon’ Network.



Bangkok: Police are escalating their efforts to issue arrest warrants for members of the ‘Dr. Boon’ network, implicated in a significant fraud scheme, by seeking cooperation with Interpol to release a red notice for the apprehension of ‘Dr. Boon’. This move aims to facilitate his return for legal proceedings.

According to Thai News Agency, this development follows the arrest of Dr. Boon Vanasin, the 86-year-old founder of Thonburi Hospital, alongside his ex-wife and daughter, and six others. They were detained on November 22 for allegedly deceiving individuals into investing in five separate medical projects. The Criminal Court has charged Dr. Boon with five offenses, including conspiracy to defraud, fraudulent lending, money laundering, and issuing non-verified checks. The remaining eight suspects face charges of conspiracy to defraud and fraudulent lending.

In ongoing investigations, Dr. Boon’s wife and daughter were questioned at Phaya Thai Police Station. They remain in custody, appearing stressed but f

inding some solace in their shared detention. Due to the daughter’s health issues, questioning was temporarily halted but was scheduled to resume later. Authorities aim to gather more information before their court appearance on Monday, November 25.

Efforts to track down Dr. Boon involve the Metropolitan Police Division 1 working with the Foreign Affairs Division to engage Interpol in issuing a red notice. This administrative step is crucial for apprehending Dr. Boon. Concerns have arisen regarding extradition treaties between China and Thailand, which are complex and depend on the nature of the charges. If Interpol issues a red notice and locates Dr. Boon, documentation and evidence will be submitted to China for further action.

Additionally, police have confirmed the issuance of arrest warrants for a second group within the ‘Mor Boon’ network. Investigators are focusing on brokers who encouraged victims to invest or lend money, owing to their longstanding trust with the victims. These brokers are seen as

complicit due to their involvement in the investment schemes. Authorities urge victims to report to their local police stations, as this fraud constitutes a prosecutable criminal offense.