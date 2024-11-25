Police Detain Dr. Boon’s Family in 7.5 Billion Baht Fraud Case.



Bangkok: Huai Khwang police have taken the wife and children of Dr. Boon into custody over a massive 7.5 billion baht investment fraud case, strongly opposing any bail requests. The family’s driver was seen providing them with food and water during a brief visit.

According to Thai News Agency, at 07:40 hrs., officers from the Huai Khwang Metropolitan Police Station took in 79-year-old Ms. Jaruwan, the former wife of 86-year-old Dr. Boon, and their 51-year-old daughter, Ms. Nalin. They surrendered to authorities after being accused of public fraud and illegal money lending. The allegations involve Dr. Boon’s claims of investment opportunities in five large medical business projects, which led 247 victims to collectively lose more than 7,500 million baht. The two women were detained at Ratchada Criminal Court for an initial period, with the police filing a petition to oppose bail.

This morning at 7:30 a.m., Mr. Phan, the driver for Ms. Charuwan and Dr. Boon’s daughter, visited the suspects with food and water

. The police allowed a visit lasting no more than five minutes, after which they instructed Mr. Phan to leave through a back exit immediately.

Witnesses noted that both mother and daughter were dressed the same as when they had surrendered to investigators. Ms. Jaruwan wore a blue striped shirt, flesh-colored pants, sunglasses, and a mask, while Ms. Nalin donned floral pants, a black round-necked shirt, a blue hat, sunglasses, and a mask. They carried two bags as they entered the detention booth at Huai Khwang Police Station, escorted by a police patrol car from the same station.