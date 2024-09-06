PM holds working session with RoK Ambassador to Vietnam

Miscellaneous
admin

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a working session with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Choi Young Sam to solidify the outcomes of recent high-level talks and advance bilateral cooperation agreements. The session aimed to concretise the content of the phone talks between Party General Secretary and President To Lam and RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol, as well as review the implementation of agreements reached during PM Chinh’s recent visit to the RoK.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Related Posts

S Korea seeks Indonesia’s support for 2030 World Expo hosting bid

admin

Arrest of son of famous former senator, owner of online gambling deposit-withdrawal system

admin

Doowaburi dessert, local Langu dessert I eat it once a year.

admin