PM holds working session with RoK Ambassador to Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a working session with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Choi Young Sam to solidify the outcomes of recent high-level talks and advance bilateral cooperation agreements. The session aimed to concretise the content of the phone talks between Party General Secretary and President To Lam and RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol, as well as review the implementation of agreements reached during PM Chinh’s recent visit to the RoK.

Source: Vietnam News Agency