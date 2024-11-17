Pickup Truck Speeds Through Checkpoint, Vehicle Search Finds 110 Kg of Ice.



Chiang Mai: A pickup truck sped through a checkpoint in Chiang Dao District, Chiang Mai Province, before parking on the side of the road. A search of the vehicle found 110 kg of crystal methamphetamine.

According to Thai News Agency, police joined forces with the Chaiyanupap Task Force and Pha Muang Task Force to conduct an offensive operation to suppress drugs. They set up a temporary checkpoint/blockade in front of Na Wai Police Station, Chiang Dao District, Chiang Mai Province. They found a suspicious pickup truck driving into the checkpoint and then sped away. They chased after it before finding the vehicle abandoned on the Ban Mai Phatthana road, Thung Khao Phuang Subdistrict, Chiang Dao District, but the driver was nowhere to be found. Officers searched the vehicle and found 9 sacks of crystal methamphetamine, weighing a total of approximately 110 kg, hidden in the back of the pickup truck. They seized the drugs and sent them to Na Wai Police Station to prosecute and expand the investigation to find th

e perpetrators.