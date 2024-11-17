Search
Close this search box.

Pickup Truck Speeds Through Checkpoint, Vehicle Search Finds 110 Kg of Ice.


Chiang Mai: A pickup truck sped through a checkpoint in Chiang Dao District, Chiang Mai Province, before parking on the side of the road. A search of the vehicle found 110 kg of crystal methamphetamine.

According to Thai News Agency, police joined forces with the Chaiyanupap Task Force and Pha Muang Task Force to conduct an offensive operation to suppress drugs. They set up a temporary checkpoint/blockade in front of Na Wai Police Station, Chiang Dao District, Chiang Mai Province. They found a suspicious pickup truck driving into the checkpoint and then sped away. They chased after it before finding the vehicle abandoned on the Ban Mai Phatthana road, Thung Khao Phuang Subdistrict, Chiang Dao District, but the driver was nowhere to be found. Officers searched the vehicle and found 9 sacks of crystal methamphetamine, weighing a total of approximately 110 kg, hidden in the back of the pickup truck. They seized the drugs and sent them to Na Wai Police Station to prosecute and expand the investigation to find th
e perpetrators.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
November 2024
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.