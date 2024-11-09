Phumtham Visits Koh Kood to Support Navy Personnel and Affirm Thailand’s Sovereignty.



KOH KOOD: Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, visited Koh Kood in Trat Province to inspect and encourage the navy personnel stationed at the Koh Kood task force. Admiral Pairoj Fuangchan, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy, represented the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy in welcoming Mr. Phumtham, who was invited to the podium to receive respect before engaging with the personnel.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Phumtham emphasized that his visit was aimed at inspecting the personnel safeguarding Thailand’s sovereignty, a critical part of his role as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense. The visit also aimed to assure the public of Koh Kood’s status as part of Thailand, dismissing any claims of overlapping territories. He highlighted the continued harmonious relationship between Thailand and Cambodia, with regular visits by high-ranking commanders from both nations. He also mentioned the presence of Cambodian workers in Thailand, who enter with pr

oper documentation.

Mr. Phumtham addressed concerns related to negotiations on energy resources and land allocation, clarifying that MOU 44 pertains solely to maritime resources and not land allocation. He assured that any agreement would require Cabinet approval, public support, and adherence to maritime law. He emphasized that negotiations are intended for national benefit, distancing them from any political party interests to avoid unnecessary confusion over border issues.

The Royal Thai Navy has maintained the security of the eastern sea, including Koh Kood, since Thailand declared its continental shelf in 1973. The navy’s ongoing presence has ensured local stability and normalcy for residents.

The Koh Kood Operations Unit, part of the Air Defense and Coastal Defense Command, operates under the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defense Command. The unit, originally established as the 1st Special Patrol Unit in 1978 and renamed in 1986, performs critical missions, including protection against maritime and air

threats, safeguarding Thai fishing boats, and supporting military operations. The unit also engages in psychological operations and public relations to maintain good relations with government agencies and local communities, facilitating joint operations.