Phu Kradueng National Park Temporarily Closed Following Fatal Elephant Attack



LOEI: Phu Kradueng National Park has been temporarily closed after a wild elephant attacked and killed a tourist, prompting safety concerns. The decision was made by the Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to protect visitors following the incident on the route behind Phra Phuttha Metta – Namtok Phen.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Atthaphon Charoenchansa, the Director-General, instructed Mr. Adison Hemathanon, Chief of Phu Kradueng National Park, to close all tourist attractions and overnight accommodations within the park. The closure is in response to the presence of a wild elephant in musth that attacked 49-year-old Ms. Jiranan, resulting in her death. The elephant continues to circle the tourist area, necessitating the precautionary measure.

The park closure will remain in effect from December 13, 2024, until the situation stabilizes and safety can be assured. However, the Sri Than Tourist Service Center at the foot of the mountain and Tad Hong Wate

rfall, located at National Park Protection Unit 3 (Na Noi), will remain open.

Efforts are underway to evacuate tourists who were staying overnight on Phu Kradueng. Officials are coordinating with wildlife researchers to manage the situation and guide the elephant back into the closed forest area. Currently, 537 tourists have been allowed to stay at the Wang Kwang Tourist Service Center for a night before descending the mountain. The total number of tourists in the park was 889, with 279 already beginning their descent.

The tragic incident occurred in the morning when Ms. Jiranan was traveling from Phra Phuttha Metta to Phen Phop Namtok. Despite intervention from park officials, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The park’s temporary closure aims to ensure the highest level of safety for all visitors.

Tourists seeking refunds for their bookings can visit the website www.dnp.go.th or contact Phu Kradueng National Park at Tel. 042-810-833 and 042-810-834 or email pkd_11@hotmail.co.th. The park will a

nnounce its reopening once conditions are deemed entirely safe.